April 9 Visteon Corp said its automotive
climate joint venture in China has opened a new plant to
manufacture aluminum radiators for cars.
The plant, located in Chengdu in southwest China, is
expected to have an annual production capacity of 500,000 units
by 2013.
The U.S. auto parts supplier said the plant will be a wholly
owned subsidiary of its joint venture with FAWER Automotive
Parts Co Ltd.
The joint venture, which first established a manufacturing
facility in 1995, supplies heating ventilation and air
conditioning systems (HVAC) and charge air coolers to
automakers.
The new facility will support the FAW-Volkswagen
manufacturing base in Chengdu and other automakers in southwest
China, Visteon said in a statement.