* Visteon to sell climate control unit to Korean JV
* JV seen worth more than $2 bln; Visteon has 70 pct stake
* Visteon eyes interiors unit sale, pension buyouts
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Sept 19 Visteon Corp said it
will sell its climate control operations to its Korean joint
venture and offer lump-sum pension buyouts to nearly 10,000
retirees, as the auto parts supplier looks to streamline its
structure and improve profitability.
The U.S. company also said it is looking to exit the auto
interiors industry by hiving off its standalone interiors unit
as well as its 50-percent stake in a Chinese joint venture,
Yanfeng Visteon.
Visteon, which exited bankruptcy protection about two years
ago, has faced pressure to break up the company from some
investors and board members who argue its presence in too many
businesses is hurting its market value. Earlier this year, the
former parts affiliate of Ford Motor Co sold its lighting
operations.
Interim Chief Executive Tim Leuliette said on Wednesday the
latest moves would help boost Visteon's profit margins and shed
a brighter light on the company's overall direction.
"We're in the business of making money by making car parts,"
Leuliette said at a presentation for investors. "We need to
strengthen this company and we're in the process of doing so."
Visteon plans to sell its climate business, which supplies
air conditioning and heating systems, to its Korean joint
venture, Halla Climate Control for cash.
The joint venture will be renamed the Halla-Visteon Climate
Group and Visteon will retain a 70 percent stake in the venture.
J.P. Morgan estimates that Halla-Visteon, which will be the
world's second-largest climate company, is worth about $2.1
billion.
Visteon is offering buyouts to nearly 10,000 of 20,000 U.S.
based retirees receiving a pension check. The plan will be
funded with pension plan assets. Retirees will be given a choice
to take a one-time cash payment or continue receiving checks.
"This is part of the evolution of the next stage I call
Visteon 3.0," Leuliette said. "2.0 was during the bankruptcy
process."
Visteon also announced its intention to sell its interiors
unit, which makes instrument panels and door trims. In an
investor slide presentation, Visteon said it would exit its
Yanfeng Visteon stake "at the right value at the right time."
Visteon is in talks to sell the interiors business now, but
"there's no gun to our head," Leuliette said.
"We know the business will be worth more when Europe starts
to rebound," he said. "If someone wants to pay us now for that
kind of value, we're willing to accept that. In the meantime,
we're running the business."
It will take the European auto industry another 18 months to
"get legs," Leuliette said.