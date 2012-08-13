Aug 13 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp
said Chief Executive Don Stebbins had stepped down on Aug. 10,
more than four years after he took the top job.
Visteon, which also specializes in auto interiors,
electronics and lighting, said board member Timothy Leuliette
was appointed as the interim CEO until they find a permanent
replacement.
Visteon reported a slump in sales earlier in August and cut
its earnings forecast for the year, citing lower vehicle
production in Europe, South America and China.
Shares of the company closed at $38.80 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.