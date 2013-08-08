(Corrects headline to remove reference of revenue forecast, which was reaffirmed, not raised)

Aug 8 Aug 8 Visteon Corp : * Announces second-quarter 2013 results; raises full-year guidance * Q2 earnings per share $1.29 * Q2 sales $1.89 billion * Sees FY 2013 sales $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion * Sees 2013 adjusted EBITDA of $660 million to $690 million, and adjusted free cash flow of $135 million to $170 million