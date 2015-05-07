(Adds details)

DETROIT May 7 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday on strong demand in its cockpit electronics business, sending shares up 4 percent in premarket trading.

The company raised its full-year outlook for operating earnings in the electronics product group while cutting its sales forecast, saying the changes reflected improved performance partly offset by unfavorable currency rates.

Net income in the first quarter rose to $50 million, or $1.10 a share, compared with $19 million, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding restructuring and other transaction costs, Visteon earned $2.04 a share.

Sales in the quarter surged 18 percent from last year to $2.03 billion.

Shares rose about 4 percent in premarket trading to $106.

Visteon previously announced the sale of its stake of about 70 percent in Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to an affiliate of South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Co and Hankook Tire Co Ltd. It expects that deal to close by the end of the second quarter.

The company now expects 2015 operating earnings for the electronics product group of $245 million to $265 million, up from its prior forecast of $225 million to $255 million.

It sees 2015 sales for the electronics product group of $3 billion, down from a previous forecast range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

Electronics sales in the first quarter totaled $781 million, up 78 percent from last year, due largely to the acquisition of the global auto electronics business of Johnson Controls.

Hyundai-Kia accounted for about 31 percent of sales, and Ford Motor Co 26 percent in the quarter. On a regional basis, Asia accounted for 48 percent of sales, Europe 29 percent and North America 21 percent.