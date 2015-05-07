(Adds details)
DETROIT May 7 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp
reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday on strong
demand in its cockpit electronics business, sending shares up 4
percent in premarket trading.
The company raised its full-year outlook for operating
earnings in the electronics product group while cutting its
sales forecast, saying the changes reflected improved
performance partly offset by unfavorable currency rates.
Net income in the first quarter rose to $50 million, or
$1.10 a share, compared with $19 million, or 38 cents a share, a
year earlier. Excluding restructuring and other transaction
costs, Visteon earned $2.04 a share.
Sales in the quarter surged 18 percent from last year to
$2.03 billion.
Shares rose about 4 percent in premarket trading to $106.
Visteon previously announced the sale of its stake of about
70 percent in Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to an affiliate
of South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Co and Hankook Tire
Co Ltd. It expects that deal to close by the end of the second
quarter.
The company now expects 2015 operating earnings for the
electronics product group of $245 million to $265 million, up
from its prior forecast of $225 million to $255 million.
It sees 2015 sales for the electronics product group of $3
billion, down from a previous forecast range of $3.2 billion to
$3.4 billion.
Electronics sales in the first quarter totaled $781 million,
up 78 percent from last year, due largely to the acquisition of
the global auto electronics business of Johnson Controls.
Hyundai-Kia accounted for about 31 percent of sales, and
Ford Motor Co 26 percent in the quarter. On a regional basis,
Asia accounted for 48 percent of sales, Europe 29 percent and
North America 21 percent.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Bernadette Baum)