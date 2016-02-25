(Adds share price, CEO comments)

Feb 25 U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp reported a 2.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday and handily beat analysts' expectations for profit as margins improved in its key electronics business, sending shares up more than 5 percent in early trading.

The stock later gave up those gains and was down 0.8 percent at $68.44 in mid-morning trading in New York.

Excluding items, Visteon earned $1.18 per share, widely beating the $0.79 per share estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The profit margin for its primary electronics business was 10.7 percent in the fourth quarter, against 7.8 percent a year earlier. For the full year, its electronics margin was 9.5 percent, versus 7.2 percent in 2014.

Visteon, which specializes in electronic products such as information and entertainment systems for new vehicles, said its sales grew to $809 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $788 million a year earlier.

Sachin Lawande, the company's president and chief executive, said the company was seeking to be competitive among suppliers offering products for self-driving cars.

On a conference call with analysts, Lawande said key new business may be in the offing regarding wireless vehicle communication with objects outside the vehicle, including other cars and objects, called V2X.

"There might be some opportunities in that space that we might be able to talk about in the future," he said, without elaborating.

Net income attributable to the company was $21 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with a loss of $138 million, or $3.12 per share, in the same quarter of 2014.

Visteon said its 2016 sales for its key electronics business will be $3.2 billion, up slightly from $3.107 billion last year. Sales in its electronics business were $2.386 billion in 2014.

For the fourth quarter, electronics division sales were $775 million versus $744 a year earlier.

Its year-end balance sheet included cash of $2.78 billion and debt of $384 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum)