(Adds share price, CEO comments)
Feb 25 U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp
reported a 2.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on
Thursday and handily beat analysts' expectations for profit as
margins improved in its key electronics business, sending shares
up more than 5 percent in early trading.
The stock later gave up those gains and was down 0.8 percent
at $68.44 in mid-morning trading in New York.
Excluding items, Visteon earned $1.18 per share, widely
beating the $0.79 per share estimate of analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit margin for its primary electronics business was
10.7 percent in the fourth quarter, against 7.8 percent a year
earlier. For the full year, its electronics margin was 9.5
percent, versus 7.2 percent in 2014.
Visteon, which specializes in electronic products such as
information and entertainment systems for new vehicles, said its
sales grew to $809 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31,
from $788 million a year earlier.
Sachin Lawande, the company's president and chief executive,
said the company was seeking to be competitive among suppliers
offering products for self-driving cars.
On a conference call with analysts, Lawande said key new
business may be in the offing regarding wireless vehicle
communication with objects outside the vehicle, including other
cars and objects, called V2X.
"There might be some opportunities in that space that we
might be able to talk about in the future," he said, without
elaborating.
Net income attributable to the company was $21 million, or
52 cents per share, compared with a loss of $138 million, or
$3.12 per share, in the same quarter of 2014.
Visteon said its 2016 sales for its key electronics business
will be $3.2 billion, up slightly from $3.107 billion last year.
Sales in its electronics business were $2.386 billion in 2014.
For the fourth quarter, electronics division sales were $775
million versus $744 a year earlier.
Its year-end balance sheet included cash of $2.78 billion
and debt of $384 million.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum)