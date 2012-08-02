Aug 2 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp
reported a slump in sales and cut the top end of its revenue
forecast for the year, citing lower vehicle production in
Europe, South America and China.
The company, which last month made an unsuccessful attempt
to take full control of its South Korean unit Halla Climate
Control Corp, expects 2012 revenue to be between
$6.6 billion and $6.8 billion.
It had earlier forecast revenue of $6.6 billion to $7.0
billion.
Second-quarter net income rose to $75 million, or $1.40 per
share, from $26 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.
Results include gains from equity investment and tax
impacts, the company said.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $1.69 billion.