Aug 2 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp
reported a slump in sales and cut its earnings forecast for the
year, citing lower vehicle production in Europe, South America
and China.
The company expects EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) of $580 million to $620 million
for the year, down from its earlier view of $620 million to $660
million.
It also lowered the top end of its sales forecast and
expects $6.6 billion and $6.8 billion For the year. It had
earlier forecast sales of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion.
Visteon, which plans to buy back $100 million in shares over
the next two years, said it sold its stake in its interiors
joint venture in the UK, R-TEK Ltd, for about $30 million.
The former Ford subsidiary has been exploring the sale
of non-core assets to streamline its corporate structure and
boost profit margins. It has been facing breakup pressure from
some board members and shareholders, who believe the company is
worth more in parts than as a whole.
The company has since turned its focus to two core product
lines - climate control and electronics.
Visteon last month made an unsuccessful attempt to take full
control of its South Korean unit Halla Climate Control Corp
after facing opposition from other Halla
shareholders.
Its second-quarter net income rose to $75 million, or $1.40
per share, from $26 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Visteon earned 80 cents per share, below
analysts' estimates of 84 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $1.69 billion, below analysts'
consensus view of $1.75 billion.