Aug 6 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp
reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as higher
vehicle production boosted sales of its climate control
products.
Total sales rose to $1.78 billion in the second quarter
ended June 30, from $1.61 billion a year earlier.
Visteon said $258 million of sales in its interiors business
were reclassified as discontinued operations since it is
divesting a majority of the business.
Net loss attributable to Visteon was $155 million, or $3.35
per share, compared with a profit of $65 million, or $1.29 per
share. The loss includes an impairment loss on assets held for
sale and other items.
