Nov 6 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp
reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the
acquisition of Johnson Controls Inc's electronics
business and increased global vehicle production.
The company's revenue rose to $1.97 billion in the third
quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.48 billion a year
earlier.
Visteon reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of
$21 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with a profit of
$43 million, or 85 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share.
