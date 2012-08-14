(Corrects value of package, number of shares)
Aug 14 Visteon Corp awarded outgoing
Chief Executive Officer Don Stebbins a severance package worth
about $12.7 million, the auto parts company said in a government
filing.
Stebbins, who resigned Monday as president and chief
executive officer, will receive cash payments totaling
$2,391,000 and 244,445 shares of stock worth an estimated $10.3
million, according to Visteon's 8-K filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Visteon said it will pay interim CEO Tim Leuliette a base
monthly salary of $95,833 plus a signing bonus of $500,000.
(Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)