May 22 Vistra Group, a trust and custodial
services provider, said Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity
Asia will acquire a majority stake in the company.
The group's majority shareholder, IK Investment Partners,
will divest its entire stake to Baring Private Equity Asia,
company spokeswoman Joanna Donne told Reuters.
Vistra Group's management team will continue to have a
significant shareholding after the completion of the
transaction, the company said on Friday. (bit.ly/1ISNLMh)
The company did not disclose the financial terms of the
transaction.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Lazard acted as financial
advisors for Vistra Group. IK Investment Partners was advised by
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, while Linklaters advised Baring
Private Equity Asia.
Sources told Reuters last September that IK Investment
Partners was targeting a Hong Kong listing for OV Group, which
consists of Vistra and Asian firm Offshore Incorporations
Limited, in the first half of 2015.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)