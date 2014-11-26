Nov 26 Visual International Holdings Ltd :

* In six months to end-Aug will report a 50.9 pct improvement in loss per share, from 6.48 cents in prior six month period ended Aug 31, 2013 to 3.3 cents per share

* Sees H1 headline loss per share has, however, decreased by 109 pct from 1.58 cents per share in prior comparative period to 3.3 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +91 806 749 1130)