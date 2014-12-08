Dec 8 Visual International Holdings Ltd
* Financial results for six months ended 31 Aug has
indicated that co will report a slightly improved position to
that published on 26 Nov 2014
* Will report a 55.7% improvement in loss per share, from
6.48 cents in prior six month period ended 31 Aug 2013 to a loss
per share of 2.87 cents per share
* Headline loss per share has, however, decreased by 81.65%
from 1.58 cents per share in prior comparative period to a
headline loss of 2.87 cents per share.
