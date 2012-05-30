World chess defending champion Viswanathan Anand (2nd L) of India and challenger Boris Gelfand (L) of Israel take part in the 12th game of the FIDE World Chess Championship match at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

NEW DELHI World chess champion Viswanathan Anand defeated Israel's Boris Gelfand in a tiebreaker in Moscow to retain his title on Wednesday.

Anand beat Gelfand in a four-round tie-breaker after the 12-match contest was tied at 6-6. Three of the four rapid chess games were drawn but the 42-year-old Indian edged out his challenger in the second game.

"It was incredibly tense," Anand told reporters at a post-match news conference. "The match was so even that I had no sense of what shape the tie-break would take...I am really too tense to be happy, but there is relief," he said.

The popular Anand, world champion since 2007, won the junior title in 1989 and became India's first Grand Master at the age of 16.

Anand became the first Asian to win the FIDE world chess championship after defeating Spain's Alexei Shirov in Tehran in 2000. His title win on Wednesday was his fourth in a row -- he also won in 2007, 2008 and 2010.

(Writing by Tony Tharakan)