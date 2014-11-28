Nov 28 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :

* Said on Thursday it concluded the share capital increase offer period for maximum 6,669,285 newly issued ordinary shares

* Said during the offer period 2,182,950 newly issued shares were subscribed, for a total of 611,226 euros

* Said of the subscribed shares, 1,964,285 shares were subscribed by Fiduciaria Sant'Andrea Srl

* Said 4,486,335 newly issued shares were not subscribed, for a total of 1,256,173.80 euros

* Said the shares not subscribed could be placed by May 31, 2015

