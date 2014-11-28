BRIEF-I2s FY net income rises to 0.3 million euros
* FY net income EUR 0.3 million ($320,910.00) versus EUR 0.2 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oJs2BX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 28 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :
* Said on Thursday it concluded the share capital increase offer period for maximum 6,669,285 newly issued ordinary shares
* Said during the offer period 2,182,950 newly issued shares were subscribed, for a total of 611,226 euros
* Said of the subscribed shares, 1,964,285 shares were subscribed by Fiduciaria Sant'Andrea Srl
* Said 4,486,335 newly issued shares were not subscribed, for a total of 1,256,173.80 euros
* Said the shares not subscribed could be placed by May 31, 2015
Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBIA2731e]
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.