SHANGHAI Aug 4 A Chinese group led by drugmaker
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd and private
equity firm Primavera Capital has agreed to buy Australian
vitamins maker Vitaco Holdings for A$313.7 million
($239 million).
Vitaco said in a statement on Thursday the Chinese group
would buy all of the firm at a valuation of A$2.25 per share, a
28 percent premium to their closing price on Wednesday, less
than a year after it listed shares in Sydney at A$2.10 apiece.
Vitaco said the deal would help it grow in the world's
second-largest economy, where vitamins and dietary supplements
business is expected to surge to around $20 billion by 2018,
according to Euromonitor. That growth is luring firms to look
for local tie-ups or tap the market for traditional remedies.
Shares in Vitaco, which owns brands such as Nutra-Life,
Wagner and Abundant Earth, has seen the stock plunge over 40
percent from a high of A$3.23 last November, in the month after
it listed.
Vitaco's chairman Greg Richards said in a statement the deal
was attractive for shareholders given the "ongoing volatile
macroeconomic conditions and regulatory uncertainty in China".
While China is a major destination for Australian goods,
Beijing's move last April to raise tariffs and tighten controls
on some imports clouded the business outlook for some players.
Shanghai Pharma said in a filing on Thursday it would take a
60 percent stake of Vitaco for around 938 million yuan ($141
million) as part of a take-private deal with Primavera. It said
the deal would combine its own networks and sales channels in
China with Vitaco's high-quality healthcare brands.
The Vitaco buyout comes less than a year after Hong
Kong-listed Biostime International Holdings bought
larger Australian vitamin maker Swisse Wellness for around $1
billion in 2015 to build on strong Chinese demand.
($1 = 6.6320 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 1.3142 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)