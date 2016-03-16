(Adds details, shares)
March 16 Drug developer Vitae Pharmaceuticals
Inc said its experimental psoriasis drug significantly
reduced the skin condition in patients from a mid-stage trial,
sending its shares up 70 percent in after-hours trading.
Patients taking a 350 mg dose of the drug, VTP-43742, showed
a 24 percent reduction, while patients who took the 700 mg dose
showed a 30 percent reduction compared to a placebo.
Psoriasis, which affects about 7.5 million people in the
United States, is a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting the
skin, leading to red scaly patches that are often itchy and
painful.
There are currently a range of treatments to improve
symptoms but no cure. The autoimmune disease market is currently
dominated by injectable therapies.
VTP-43742, which is a once-a-day oral drug, has the
potential to treat other disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis,
multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel diseases, the company
said.
Psoriasis has been targeted as a promising treatment area by
a number of drugmakers, including Novartis AG, which
recently launched a product called Cosentyx for the condition.
This month, U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc bought
marketing rights to a promising experimental psoriasis treatment
from Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for an initial upfront
payment of $595 million.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)