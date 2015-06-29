June 29 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug to treat type 2 diabetes in overweight patients did not meet its main goal in a mid-stage study testing it as an add-on therapy.

The drug, being co-developed with German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, was tested as an add-on therapy to metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug.

Results from another trial testing the drug as a mono-therapy are expected later this year. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)