UPDATE 1-Apple buys Finnish sleep tracking app maker Beddit
HELSINKI, May 10 Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the company said on Wednesday.
June 29 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug to treat type 2 diabetes in overweight patients did not meet its main goal in a mid-stage study testing it as an add-on therapy.
The drug, being co-developed with German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, was tested as an add-on therapy to metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug.
Results from another trial testing the drug as a mono-therapy are expected later this year. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HELSINKI, May 10 Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the company said on Wednesday.
ABUJA, May 10 Nigeria will enter negotiations with General Electric over a railway project in the West African country, transport minister Rotimi Amaechi said on Wednesday.