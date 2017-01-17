FRANKFURT Jan 17 German nursing home operator Vitanas has been put up for sale by its family owners who want to focus on new healthcare ventures, sources close to the deal said.

The Burkart family has asked investment banks Acxit and Equinet to find a buyer for the company, which may be valued at 500-550 million euros ($533-$587 million) in a potential deal, they added.

The industry has seen a number of transactions in the recent past. Among them, French nursing home operator Korian bought German peer Casa Reha in 2015.

The Vitanas group in 2016 posted sales of just below 300 million euros including its Pflegen & Wohnen Hamburg unit, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of more than 40 million euros.

Several private equity groups, including Waterland and Quadriga, as well as other nursing home operators have handed in first-round bids before Christmas. Final offers will be due in February or March.

Acxit, Equinet and the bidders declined to comment, while the Burkart family was not immediately available for comment.

More than half of the value of Vitanas lies in its property, the sources said, adding that some of the bidders are teaming up with real estate focused investors, who generally have lower return expectations than usual buyout funds.

Vitanas owner Nikolai Burkart said in an interview with industry journal Care Invest in October that he wants to build a new company focussing on regenerative medicine, a field that includes growing human organs in labs.

"That is my entrepreneurial vision, for that I would invest part of the family wealth," he told the magazine at the time.

The Vitanas group runs nursing homes with 8,300 beds. It employs 6,100 staff. ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)