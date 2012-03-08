Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 8 Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra, will look to invest in its own business while keeping an eye out for acquisitions in Canada, Australia and the United States, Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt said in an interview with Reuters.
Schmidt declined to comment on potential interest in U.S. energy and grains trader Gavilon Group, which is accepting bids for a possible sale.
OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.