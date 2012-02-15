Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
TORONTO, Feb 15 - Viterra, the Canadian grain handler that has seen slowing profits amid global financial volatility, said on Wednesday it was divesting all of its North American feed assets.
Calgary-based Viterra said it was selling the assets - including six feed mills and one pre-mix manufacturing facility in Canada and six feed mills and a commodity blending site in the United States - to Hi-Pro Feeds LP, owned by the existing management team and Birch Hill Equity Partners.
It gave no price.
Viterra last month reported lower profit than expected for the quarter, weighed down by increased costs at its grain handling facilities and fierce competition in the feed market.
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.