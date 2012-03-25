* Harper notes many assets will stay in Canadian hands
* Says interest in grain sector "tremendously good thing"
* Opens free trade talks with Japan
March 25 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Sunday
that the structure of Glencore's C$6.1 billion ($6.1 billion) deal to
buy No. 1 Canadian grain handler Viterra means it should not necessarily
be seen as a full foreign takeover.
Harper's comments come as the Canadian government and regulators begin
reviewing the offer by Swiss-based Glencore, already the world's No. 1
commodities trader. Glencore plans to acquire Viterra and then sell off some
parts to Canada's Richardson International and Agrium.
"My understanding of the deal is that many of the assets will actually
remain in Canadian hands, so I'm not sure it really would be categorized at this
point as primarily a foreign investment," he told reporters during his official
visit to Japan, according to a transcript provided by his office.
"I think the most important thing is that it does show with the reforms
we're making to the grain sector how much interest there is now in the expansion
of the grain sector and the agricultural sector in Canada, and I think that's a
tremendously good thing."
In 2010, Ottawa blocked a hostile bid by Anglo-American miner BHP Billiton
for Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer
maker, stirring concern about whether the government will allow Viterra to fall
under foreign control.
But analysts have said structuring the deal to sell the majority of
Viterra's Canadian assets and some others to closely held Richardson and Agrium
for roughly C$2.6 billion in cash should allay concerns that Ottawa could block
it on national sovereignty or competition grounds.
The Glencore-Viterra deal comes after the pro-markets Conservative
government led by Harper ended a long-running monopoly by the Canadian Wheat
Board on marketing Western Canadian wheat and barley.
Separately, Harper and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda announced the
launch of negotiations towards a free trade agreement. The Canadian government
said in statement that a deal could mean gains of up to C$3.8 billion a year in
Canadian gross domestic product.
The negotiations will likely be fiercely opposed by the Canadian Auto
Workers' union, which represents workers at the Canadian units of General Motors
, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler.