OTTAWA, March 20 Canada's Competition Bureau
said on Tuesday it will review the C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion)
takeover of grain handler Viterra Inc by Glencore
International as well as the purchase of some Viterra
assets by Agrium Inc and Richardson International.
The review will aim to determine whether the transactions
would substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market.
"I can confirm that the Competition Bureau will be reviewing
the proposed transactions," said spokesman Greg Scott.
"It is difficult to say how long a particular review will
take, as the bureau evaluates the steps that need to be taken on
a case-by-case basis. As always, we work to complete our reviews
as expeditiously as possible," he said.