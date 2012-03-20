LONDON, March 20 Commodities trader Glencore
, backed by partners Richardson International and Agrium
Inc, has agreed to buy Canada's Viterra in a
cash deal valuing the country's largest grain handler at C$6.1
billion ($6.2 billion).
Glencore, in the throes of a $36 billion takeover of miner
Xstrata, said the deal offered C$16.25 per Viterra share
and had been unanimously approved by Viterra's board.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, said Agrium and Richardson had agreed to acquire the
majority of Viterra's Canadian assets and certain other assets
for a roughly C$2.6 billion combined, in cash.
Viterra had said on Monday it was in exclusive talks with
one prospective buyer, but did not identify a suitor.