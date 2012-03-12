* Viterra shares up 2.7 percent in Toronto
* Non-Canadian bid would face government review
* End of Wheat Board monopoly makes Viterra attractive
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Rod Nickel
ZURICH/WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 12 (Reuters) -
Glencore is one of a handful of parties eyeing a
potential bid for Viterra, Canada's largest grain
handler, as the diversified trading house looks to boost its
agricultural presence, a Swiss-based industry source said on
Monday.
Viterra, with a current market value of around $5 billion,
said on Friday it had received expressions of interest from
unnamed third parties for a possible takeover, sending its
shares up more than 20 percent.
Shares of the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company gained a
further 4 percent Monday morning in Toronto, taking the stock to
a 3-1/2 year high, before paring gains.
Taking control of Viterra would give Swiss-based Glencore
access to Canada's prized canola, spring wheat, oats and durum
wheat supplies. The country, the world's leading exporter of
each crop, is due to end a grain marketing monopoly in August
that could give a big lift to Viterra's business.
But a non-Canadian bid for Viterra, which also owns almost
all the grain terminal space at ports in South Australia, could
face regulatory hurdles in Ottawa, with its reputation for
resource nationalism. That could discourage prospective suitors.
Glencore, which is also pursuing a 23 billion pound ($36
billion) takeover of miner Xstrata, already markets and
produces crops alongside metals, minerals and oil.
The trading house - the world's largest diversified
commodities trader - has long said it planned to expand in
agricultural commodities.
It held unsuccessful talks last year with Louis Dreyfus, a
leading player in the farm sector. It was also named earlier
this month as one of several suitors circling Gavilon Group, a
U.S. energy and grains trader.
"Glencore clearly want to fill that hole in their portfolio.
When things didn't seem to be going well with Dreyfus, they had
to look around," the source said.
The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record,
said other suitors could include trader Cargill, already
Canada's third-largest grain handler. Viterra, Glencore and
Cargill declined to comment.
Industry sources pointed out that the interest in Viterra
comes with the Canadian Wheat Board's 69-year-old marketing
monopoly over wheat and barley set to end in August.
A law passed by the Canadian government last year would
allow Viterra and others to buy grain directly from western
farmers for the first time in decades and potentially fatten
earnings.
GOVERNMENT REVIEW
Still, a non-Canadian bid for Viterra, which has its roots
as the farmer co-operative Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, may trigger
political opposition.
In Canada, any foreign takeover of a domestic company with
an asset value of C$330 million ($333.72 million) or more is
subject to a government review to determine whether it is of
"net benefit" to the country.
Because of Viterra's size, a takeover - whether by a
Canadian or foreign concern - would also face a review by the
Federal Competition Bureau, although monopoly concerns would
likely be more acute if a domestic player like Cargill or
Richardson International bid. Viterra owns nearly half of the
grain-handling capacity in Western Canada.
Louis Dreyfus has said it is expanding its grain handling
capacity in Canada, last year downplayed talk of acquisitions.
It declined to comment on Viterra.
U.S. agribusinesses Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge
could also make offers, although any non-Canadian suitor
must take into account Ottawa's 2010 decision to block a bid by
Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton for Potash Corp, the world's
largest fertilizer maker, said Robert Winslow, an analyst at
National Bank Financial, in a note to clients.
Because of that high-profile rebuff, foreign suitors for
Viterra will likely involve Ottawa in their plans early, Winslow
said.
"We argue there is risk of the federal government
complicating any potential deal," Winslow said.
BMO analyst Joel Jackson said Canada's Agrium Inc,
the largest North American agricultural products retailer, may
emerge as a potential suitor for Viterra. Viterra's farm-supply
assets might make a neat addition to Agrium's own retail
network, he said.
Agrium has a large retail footprint in the United States,
but a fairly small presence in the farm belt in western Canada
where Viterra owns more than 250 stores. The two companies both
have retail outlets in Australia.
Jackson said he would expect Agrium to bid only for
Viterra's agri-products business or sell off the grain handling
side if it acquired the entire company.
Agrium and Bunge were not immediately available for comment,
while ADM has said it would not comment.
EYE ON NORTH AMERICA
Glencore is one of the leading exporters of grain from
Europe, the former Soviet Union and Australia. It commanded
almost 9 percent of the global market for grains at the time of
its initial public stock offer last May. It has looked to North
America as an area for growth, particularly for agricultural
infrastructure, such as country elevators to buy grain.
"Viterra would fit this infrastructure-heavy criteria and
would give it a dominant entry point in North American
agriculture, a market where it currently has negligible
presence," analysts at Liberum said in a morning note.
Glencore began trading agricultural commodities three
decades ago with the acquisition of a Dutch trading company. Its
farm products arm now deals in wheat, maize and barley to
oilseeds, cotton and sugar.
Glencore shares were up 0.3 percent at 410.10 pence in
London, while Viterra stock added 2.1 percent to C$13.87 in
Toronto.