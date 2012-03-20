* Offers C$16.25 in cash per share, agreed by Viterra board
* Offer is a 48 pct premium to pre-talks price
* Richardson Intl and Agrium to take some assets for C$2.6
bln
* Says 16.5 pct of Viterra shareholders have already agreed
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Rod Nickel
LONDON/WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 20 Glencore
, already the world's No. 1 commodities trader, has
agreed to buy Canada's largest grain handler in a C$6.1 billion
($6.2 billion) deal that will shake up an industry that should
flourish as global demand for food surges.
Glencore will acquire Viterra and then sell off some parts
of the company to Canada's Richardson International and Agrium,
a step that should allay concerns that Ottawa could block the
deal on national sovereignty or competition grounds. Viterra
also has significant assets in South Australia.
The acquisition gives Glencore - long a powerhouse in oil and
metals - a huge new presence in grains, an area now dominated by
Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill and Bunge
.
The Swiss-based trader wants to round out its portfolio in
anticipation of a coming squeeze on global supplies of grains as
the populations of China, India and other emerging economies
soars and diets improve. Canada and Australia are among the
world's largest grain exporters.
"Canada as the second leg of the huge North American bread
basket is going to be increasingly called upon to produce
(crops) for the world," said Rich Feltes, vice-president of
research at R.J. O'Brien in Chicago. "What seems to be a lot of
money for this investment right now will over the long term,
prove to yield handsome returns on the dollar."
The friendly deal, already endorsed by Viterra's board,
requires shareholder approval and must pass regulator reviews in
Canada and Australia. Glencore said it expects no problems and
is already planning further expansion in North America.
Glencore, which is also in the throes of a $36 billion
takeover of miner Xstrata, already markets and produces
crops as well as metals, minerals and oil. It has earmarked
agricultural commodities as an area for growth.
"This acquisition solidifies our place as one of the world's
leading, integrated producers, processors and marketers of
commodities," said Chris Mahoney, Glencore's head of
agricultural products, during a conference call.
Glencore is offering C$16.25 for each Viterra share, a price
that is in line with market expectations after days of
speculation. The deal represents a 48 percent premium over
Viterra's closing price on March 8, the day before it announced
it had received expressions of interest.
To pay for the deal, Glencore will use existing cash
resources and credit facilities, while lightening the burden by
selling the majority of Viterra's Canadian assets and some
others to closely held Richardson and Agrium for roughly C$2.6
billion in cash.
Shareholders accounting for 16.5 percent of Viterra's stock,
including the company's largest investor, Alberta Investment
Management Corp, have already pledged their support.
The rest of Viterra's investors will vote on the deal at a
special meeting expected in May.
OTHERS INTERESTED IN VITERRA
A host of prospective buyers aggressively pursued Viterra
for months, said Viterra CEO Mayo Schmidt. A rival bid could
still surface, likely a hostile offer, but Schmidt downplayed
that possibility.
"It would be my view that the process came to a conclusion
with the best buyer of the assets emerging," Schmidt told
reporters, adding that Viterra didn't solicit bids.
Archer Daniels Midland said on Tuesday that it was
interested, but deemed the cost too high.
Viterra shares dipped 0.3 percent in Toronto, while Agrium
stock climbed 2.3 percent with other fertilizer companies.
Glencore shares in London slipped 1.8 percent.
Viterra will pay Glencore a C$185 million break fee if it
accepts a better offer from another party, or if its board
withdraws or modifies its recommendation.
Glencore would have to pay Viterra a C$50 million reverse
break fee if the deal does not close for regulatory reasons.
Agrium will acquire the majority of Viterra's retail
agri-products business, including its 34 percent stake in
Canadian Fertilizer, for which it will pay C$1.8 billion.
Richardson will acquire 23 percent of Viterra's grain-handling
assets as well as certain processing assets in North America for
C$800 million.
NO IMPACT ON XSTRATA DEAL SEEN
Analysts have said the deal is unlikely to disrupt
Glencore's blockbuster tie-up with Xstrata - a prize that the
trader has been working towards for years.
The Viterra acquisition instead reflects Glencore's
opportunistic approach. The grain handler is poised to take
advantage of the impending end of the Canadian Wheat Board's
monopoly on marketing Western Canadian wheat and barley.
In Viterra, Glencore and partners will acquire the leading
Canadian handler of spring wheat, canola, barley and oats.
Mahoney said the Viterra deal would have "no impact" on its
plans for Xstrata.
"Grain trading is a reasonably small part of the (Glencore)
business. It's an area where they probably want a larger market
share -- and it's one of the areas of their trading business
where they can grow," analyst Nik Stanojevic at Brewin Dolphin
in London said.
But Xstrata "is the one they have been trying to do for a
long time now. ... They wouldn't jeopardize that."
Glencore's bid faces an automatic review by the Canadian
government. Any proposed takeover of a large Canadian company by
a foreign entity is subject to scrutiny under a law that
requires it to carry a "net benefit" to the country. Canada's
Competition Bureau will also review the deal.
In 2010, Ottawa blocked a hostile bid by Anglo-American
miner BHP Billiton for Potash Corp, the world's largest
fertilizer maker, stirring concern about whether the government
would allow Viterra to fall under foreign control.
But Mahoney said he expected no snags with regulators in
either Canada or Australia.
Glencore plans to consolidate Viterra's executive offices in
Regina, Saskatchewan, which could sway the support of
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, who led opposition to the
proposed Potash takeover.
COMPETITION CONCERNS
Mahoney also said that Glencore's global marketing and
distribution reach would benefit Canadian farmers.
Helping allay anti-trust concerns, the Canadian
grain-handling businesses of Glencore and Richardson would be
roughly equal in size after the deal, he said.
Instead concern may focus on Agrium - already the biggest
U.S. farm retailer of seed, chemical and fertilizer. It will
take over Viterra's leading retail position in Canada.
Involving Canadian companies likely reduces the risk of
Canada rejecting Glencore, said BMO Capital Markets analyst
Kenneth Zaslow, in a note to clients.
Glencore describes itself as one of the leading exporters of
grain from Europe, the former Soviet Union and Australia. It
commanded almost 9 percent of the global market for grains at
the time of its public share offering last May.
The company is already planning to expand its North American
ag business, through acquisitions in the United States and
organic growth in Canada, Mahoney said. But he refused to
comment on potential interest in Gavilon Group, the U.S. energy
and grains trader that is the other big agribusiness name in
play.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital
Markets advised Glencore. Canaccord Genuity advised
Viterra, and TD Securities worked for the company's board of
directors.