OTTAWA, March 20 Canada's industry ministry will
review the C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion) takeover of grain
handler Viterra by Glencore International and
has been informed Glencore will file an application for approval
soon, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
Under Canada's foreign investment law, any large acquisition
of a Canadian company by a foreign investor is subject to a
government review to determine whether it is of "net benefit" to
the country.
"The investor has informed officials that an application
will be filed soon," said Michel Cimpaye, a spokesman for
Industry Canada.
"The minister of industry only approves an application where
he is satisfied that an investment is likely to be of net
benefit to Canada," he said.