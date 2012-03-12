March 11 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill
Inc is one of the parties interested in acquiring Viterra Inc
, Canada's biggest grain handler, the Wall Street Journal
reported on its website on Sunday citing people familiar with
the matter.
Viterra shares surged more than 20 percent on Friday after
the company said it had received expressions of interest from
unnamed third parties on a possible takeover.
Commodities and mining giant Glencore International Plc
. is also interested in Viterra and has made a 3.5
billion pound (US$5.5 billion) approach, Britain's Sunday
Telegraph newspaper earlier reported.
The Journal reported that Viterra was expected to run a sale
process, exploring the interest of a handful of possible buyers.
A Viterra spokeswoman declined to comment. A Cargill spokeswoman
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Viterra is one of three big grain handlers in Canada - along
with privately held Richardson International Limited and Cargill
- and the only one that is publicly traded. It has a
market capitalization of just over C$5 billion (US$5.05
billion).
Interest in the company comes as the Canadian government
moves to eliminate the Canadian Wheat Board's 69-year-old wheat
and barley marketing monopoly in Western Canada on Aug. 1, 2012.
That change will eventually add C$40 million to C$50 million
to Viterra's annual earnings, the company has said, as it can
buy wheat and barley directly from farmers for the first time.
Canada is the leading exporter of spring wheat, durum,
canola and oats.