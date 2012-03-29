March 29 The Government of Saskatchewan said it
will review the proposed acquisition of Viterra by
Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore.
On March 20, Glencore agreed to buy Viterra, Canada's
largest grain handler, for C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion).
Glencore will acquire Viterra and then sell off some parts
of the company to Canada's Richardson International and Agrium,
a step that should allay concerns that Ottawa could block the
deal on national sovereignty or competition grounds.
Agribusiness consulting firm, Informa Economics, will
conduct the review of the proposed takeover, Saskatchewan
premier Brad Wall said in a statement.
Wall's opposition to mining giant BHP Billiton's
$39 billion takeover of Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp
in 2010 was a big factor in the federal government's scuttling
of the deal.