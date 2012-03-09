* Stock jumps 24 percent
* Viterra is Canada's top grain handler
* End of CWB monopoly seen boosting interest
(Updates with comments from analyst and spokesman. Adds
background)
By Rod Nickel
March 9 Canada's biggest grain handler,
Viterra, said on Friday that it has received expressions
of interest from third parties in taking over the company, and
its stock surged.
The stock, which has climbed about 10 percent in the last
two weeks, was 25 percent higher at C$13.67 in afternoon trade
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Viterra's market capitalization
was more than C$5 billion ($5.06 billion) after the stock
run-up.
In a statement, Regina, Saskatchewan-based Viterra said it
was making an announcement in view of "market activity" in its
shares. A company spokesman later said the expressions of
interest regarded a takeover.
Viterra, which did not name the parties, stands to gain most
among grain handlers from the federal government's removal of
the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly on marketing Western
Canadian wheat and barley as of Aug. 1, 2012.
That change will allow farmers to sell wheat and barley
directly to grain handlers, rather than through the board, and
Viterra has said its earnings should eventually climb by C$40
million to C$50 million a year as a result.
"I think (interest) is tied to their Canadian assets, and
the fact they're a market leader in Canada," said Jason
Zandberg, analyst at PI Financial Corp. "You've got a whole
industry in flux with the CWB (monopoly) disappearing, and I
could see a larger international player wanting to enter the
market."
Taking control of Viterra and its leading network of grain
elevators in Canada would give another company access to the
country's prized canola, spring wheat, oat and durum wheat
supplies.
Canada is the world's leading exporter of each crop.
Viterra also owns almost all grain terminal space in South
Australia.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Aftab Ahmed
in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Peter Galloway)