* Stock jumps 24 percent

* Viterra is Canada's top grain handler

* End of CWB monopoly seen boosting interest (Updates with comments from analyst and spokesman. Adds background)

By Rod Nickel

March 9 Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra, said on Friday that it has received expressions of interest from third parties in taking over the company, and its stock surged.

The stock, which has climbed about 10 percent in the last two weeks, was 25 percent higher at C$13.67 in afternoon trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Viterra's market capitalization was more than C$5 billion ($5.06 billion) after the stock run-up.

In a statement, Regina, Saskatchewan-based Viterra said it was making an announcement in view of "market activity" in its shares. A company spokesman later said the expressions of interest regarded a takeover.

Viterra, which did not name the parties, stands to gain most among grain handlers from the federal government's removal of the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly on marketing Western Canadian wheat and barley as of Aug. 1, 2012.

That change will allow farmers to sell wheat and barley directly to grain handlers, rather than through the board, and Viterra has said its earnings should eventually climb by C$40 million to C$50 million a year as a result.

"I think (interest) is tied to their Canadian assets, and the fact they're a market leader in Canada," said Jason Zandberg, analyst at PI Financial Corp. "You've got a whole industry in flux with the CWB (monopoly) disappearing, and I could see a larger international player wanting to enter the market."

Taking control of Viterra and its leading network of grain elevators in Canada would give another company access to the country's prized canola, spring wheat, oat and durum wheat supplies.

Canada is the world's leading exporter of each crop.

Viterra also owns almost all grain terminal space in South Australia.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Peter Galloway)