WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 12 Saskatchewan
Premier Brad Wall said on Monday that his government would
scrutinize any foreign takeover bid for grain handler Viterra
Inc and make a recommendation to the Canadian federal
government on whether to approve or reject it.
Viterra, Canada's biggest grain handler, is headquartered in
Saskatchewan, a province that is also a major grain producer.
Wall, whose opposition in 2010 is widely seen as persuading
Ottawa to block a foreign takeover bid for Saskatchewan-based
fertilizer producer Potash Corp, said the province doesn't have
any position on Viterra currently because there has not been a
formal takeover offer announced.