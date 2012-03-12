WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 12 Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Monday that his government would scrutinize any foreign takeover bid for grain handler Viterra Inc and make a recommendation to the Canadian federal government on whether to approve or reject it.

Viterra, Canada's biggest grain handler, is headquartered in Saskatchewan, a province that is also a major grain producer.

Wall, whose opposition in 2010 is widely seen as persuading Ottawa to block a foreign takeover bid for Saskatchewan-based fertilizer producer Potash Corp, said the province doesn't have any position on Viterra currently because there has not been a formal takeover offer announced.