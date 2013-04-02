BRIEF-VPower Group entered into MoU to explore acquisition opportunities
March 28 VPower Group International Holdings Limited
LONDON, April 2 Top oil trader Vitol has started trading in global grains markets, the company said on Tuesday.
Reuters reported in February that Vitol was building a global grains desk, taking advantage of Glencore's takeover of Canadian grains giant Viterra, by hiring a team of its traders.
Vitol, which has an annual turnover of around $300 billion, will trade grain and other agricultural commodities from Singapore and Geneva, supported by teams based in Vancouver and Hamburg.
"Trading agricultural products builds on our core strengths in logistics and understanding of global markets," Ian Taylor, president and chief executive of the Vitol Group, said in a statement.
The new team is headed by Vancouver-based Don Chapman, previously senior vice president with Viterra.
March 28 VPower Group International Holdings Limited
DUBAI, March 28 At least some of the proceeds from the sale of Souq.com to Amazon.com will be invested back in the business, the co-founder of the Middle East online retailer said on Tuesday.
* Says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: