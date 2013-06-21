GENEVA, June 21 Swiss oil trader Vitol
has signed a preliminary agreement to buy liquefied
natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Rosneft as the race
for access to one of the fastest-growing commodity markets
gathers pace.
The agreement, signed in St. Petersburg this week, will
allow Vitol to purchase LNG volumes from the Russian state oil
company's planned new facility in the country's far east from
2019, Vitol said on Friday.
"This landmark development will diversify and strengthen our
supplies of LNG and enable us to expand the possibilities of
serving our clients in the Asia-Pacific region," Vitol Chief
Executive Ian Taylor said in a statement.
LNG trade has historically been dominated by fixed
agreements between producers and consumers, but opportunities
for middlemen may increase with the advent of U.S. exports from
2015.
In the latest sign of growing interest in the sector, rival
commodities trader Glencore Xstrata entered high-margin
LNG trading by luring a four-strong team of traders from Morgan
Stanley.
Vitol, the world's top oil trader with annual revenues of
more $300 billion, in March finalised an agreement alongside
Glencore to purchase crude oil from Rosneft in exchange for a
$10 billion loan.