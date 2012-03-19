LONDON, March 19 Energy trader Vitol is to market 2 million tonnes a year of thermal and coking coal produced by Beacon Hill Resources from its Minas Moatize mine in Mozambique, sources close the deal said.

Mozambique is a new but key coal producer with vast reserves that have attracted substantial investment from companies including Rio Tinto, Vale and India's Tata group.

The Beacon Hill agreement is for a relatively small tonnage of 50:50 thermal and coking coal but it gives Vitol a presence in the Moatize basin, the sources said.

Vitol earlier this year formed a joint venture with South Africa's Grindrod to run Maputo port in Mozambique , which mostly exports South African coal.

Beacon Hill will continue to sell export coal to Global Coke, which will be offered up to 600,000 tonnes a year of coking coal for the life of mine.

Vitol, which trades more than 25 million tonnes a year of coal, will also advance Beacon Hill a debt facility of up to $20 million in two tranches, to be used for capital spending, general and working capital purposes.