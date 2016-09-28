LONDON, Sept 28 The chief executive of the world's largest oil trader Vitol said on Wednesday he did not see the global oil market tightening before 2018.

He also expressed scepticism over the significance of a potential OPEC deal on freezing production.

"If you freeze production at a level that is clearly above demand ... is that bullish?" Taylor asked a Bloomberg conference in London.

