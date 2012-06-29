GENEVA, June 29 Oil trader Vitol said on Friday
its new joint venture Varo has completed the purchase of the
Cressier refinery in Switzerland from Petroplus' administrators
and will restart it in the second half of July.
Varo Energy Holding - a joint venture with the co-founder of
Petroplus Marcel Van Poecke's Atlas Invest - agreed to buy the
68,000-barrel-per-day plant in May.
"Varo Energy Holding SA plans to restart the refinery and
continue refining and marketing operations in the second half of
July," Vitol said in a statement.
Swiss-based Petroplus filed for insolvency in January after
it defaulted on $1.75 billion of debt.