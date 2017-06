(Changes percentage in paragraph 1)

LONDON Feb 21 Energy trading house Vitol's revenues rose by around 44 percent to $297 billion last year on the back of strong oil prices and higher turnover, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vitol's total traded volumes including oil and other forms of energy rose to 457 million tonnes in 2011 compared with around 399 million tonnes the previous year.

