BRIEF- Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund acquires 7 power plants for totaling 12.61 bln yen
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property for 5.05 billion yen, on June 1