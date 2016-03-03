* Vitol seeks to sell minority stake, size unclear
* Vitol acquired remaining half in VTTI last year
By Arno Schuetze and Ron Bousso
LONDON, March 3 Vitol, the world's top oil
trader, is looking to sell a stake in wholly owned storage
company VTTI, in a bid to cash in on one of its most profitable
businesses in the current downturn in crude prices, several
banking and industry source said on Thursday.
Oil storage companies have lately enjoyed booming business
as traders and oil companies held increasing amounts of crude
and refined products in tanks in the face of huge oversupply.
Besides the immediate financial rationale, a stake sale
could also allow Vitol to mitigate risk surrounding future oil
prices and demand changes. For buyers, such a deal could offer
an opportunity to access Vitol's large trading operations and
VTTI's many storage outlets around the world.
"A partner makes sense for Vitol both financially and
strategically," a source close to the process said.
Vitol's sale plan comes after the company last August
acquired the other half of VTTI from Malaysian shipping company
MISC Bhd for $830 million, taking full control of the company
headed by Chief Executive Rob Nijst. The deal was completed in
November.
The sources did not say what size of stake Vitol is
interested in selling or at what price, but the Swiss-based
trader will remain majority holder in any case, two of the
sources said. The process is being run by Citi, they
added.
A Citi spokesman declined comment and a Vitol spokeswoman
also would not comment.
VTTI BV has total gross storage capacity of 54 million
barrels, including assets under construction, the company said
last year.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Arno Schuetze; Editing by David
Holmes)