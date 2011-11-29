LONDON Nov 29 Trading house Vitol has
agreed to sell fuel oil to Syria's increasingly isolated
government, and the shipment will likely be used to run the
country's power stations, traders said on Tuesday.
The Theodorus IV was due to reach the port of Banias with a
cargo of fuel oil on Sunday, chartered by the Swiss-based
trading house, according to traders and shiptracking data.
Vitol declined to comment. Supplying Syria with refined oil
is legal as the European Union (EU) stopped short of banning
deliveries for humanitarian reasons.
The fuel oil delivery follows a stream of heating oil
shipments from rival trader AOT Trading AG, which has
consistently provided Syria with crucial fuel supplies needed to
keep homes warm this winter.
The shipments from AOT have come as a surprise to some of
Europe's largest trading houses that have abandoned trade with
Syria due to complications over payment and worries about
associating with its government.
Heating oil deliveries have also been steady from BB Energy,
a trader active in the Mediterranean, and other smaller traders
operating out of Cyprus and Lebanon, according to traders.
Syria faces growing economic sanctions and condemnation over
what the United Nations calls "gross human rights violations,"
but President Bashar al-Assad shows no sign of buckling under
pressure to end his military crackdown on popular unrest.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)