GENEVA Nov 2 Oil trader Vitol has won a tender
to supply Indian Oil Corp. with at least 3 million
barrels of west African crude oil, trade sources said on Friday.
The Swiss trader will supply one cargo each of Nigeria's Qua
Iboe and EA grades and a third cargo of Zafiro from Equatorial
Guinea in January, the sources said.
One of the sources said that Vitol would also supply a
second Qua Iboe cargo.
Vitol has resumed sales to IOC in the past few months after
being barred from participating in a tender late last year. It
was not clear exactly why the ban was lifted, although traders
active in the tender process said that companies deemed to be in
violation of IOC rules were typically sanctioned for a one-year
period and that this had now expired.
In December, Vitol won the right to supply 2 million barrels
of west African oil for the December-loading IOC tender.
