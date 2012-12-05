Dec 5 A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Dallas ordered
10 units of Mexican glassmaker Vitro SAB de CV into
involuntary bankruptcy and found the subsidiaries had taken
secret steps to prevent creditors from collecting money they
were owed.
Several U.S. hedge funds led by Aurelius Capital Management
and Elliott International hold defaulted notes issued by
subsidiaries and had sought to put the subsidiaries into
bankruptcy.
Judge Harlin Hale issued his ruling on Tuesday.
Parent company Vitro went through a bankruptcy
reorganization in Mexico, but that plan has been strenuously
opposed by U.S. creditors.