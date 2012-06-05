June 5 Mexican glassmaker Vitro said on Tuesday its Spanish subsidiary is filing for bankruptcy protection because of difficult market conditions in Europe.

Vitro Cristalglass, which accounted for about 4 percent of parent company Vitro's total sales in 2011, has been losing money since 2009, the company said.

The decision to seek bankruptcy protection now is a result of the "unfavorable dynamics in the European market ... particularly in construction," the company said.

The unit has about $31 million in outstanding debt with external creditors, a spokesman said.

Vitro, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume containers, earlier this year completed a $3.4 billion restructuring plan in Mexico; but it is embroiled in legal disputes with creditors in the United States who reject the Mexican ruling.