Feb 7 A Mexican court has approved
glassmaker Vitro's restructuring plan, more than a year after
the company first put the $3.4 billion plan to creditors.
The restructuring plan was previously approved by a majority
of Vitro's creditors, but this had been disputed in courts by
the company's U.S.-based lenders who argued Vitro should not be
allowed to use its subsidiaries' debt in the approval process.
Under Mexico's bankruptcy law, subsidiaries' debt is
included in the bankruptcy proceedings, and on that basis Vitro
had the majority of votes needed to proceed with its
restructuring plan.
The U.S. creditors will likely fight the ruling, but the
company is confident it will win in the long run, Claudio Del
Valle, Vitro's chief restructuring officer, said in a statement.
A Monterrey-based court made the ruling on Friday and it was
published on Tuesday.
Vitro, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume
containers for luxury brands, struggled to repay its borrowings,
hampered by losses on derivatives and a drop in business
triggered by the global recession.