MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Glassmaker Vitro said
on Thursday that it has completed its reorganization under
Mexico's bankruptcy law more than a year after it first put the
$3.4 billion plan to creditors.
Under terms of the plan, Vitro issued new notes
due in 2018 plus convertible debentures due in 2015. It also
paid a cash restructuring fee to third party payment trusts. The
amounts were not specified by the company.
"Vitro is emerging from one of the most challenging
periods," Chief Restructuring Officer Claudio Del Valle was
quoted as saying in a release.
The restructuring plan was approved by a majority of Vitro's
creditors, but it was disputed in courts by the company's
U.S.-based lenders who argued Vitro should not be allowed to use
its subsidiaries' debt in the approval process.
Vitro, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume
containers for luxury brands, rose 0.29 percent to close at
17.15 pesos on Thursday, hours before the announcement was made.