* Glassmaker has debt of $3.4 billion

* Shareholders on Tuesday backed stock convertibles

Nov 23 Troubled Mexican glassmaker Vitro said on Wednesday a Texas judge had granted its Vitro Packaging unit creditor protection under Chapter 15.

Monterrey-based Vitro (VITROA.MX) said the protection had been requested in July.

Under U.S. bankruptcy laws, Chapter 15 grants a foreign company protection from U.S. creditors.

Vitro, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume containers, filed for bankruptcy nearly a year ago and has been fighting creditors in courts over its $3.4 billion debt.

On Tuesday, the company's shareholders approved the issuance of stock convertibles as part of its debt restructuring plan.

The convertibles will be tied to the issuance of new shares, which will be held at the company's treasury, the company said in a statement. Vitro did not say when it planned to issue the new shares and convertibles.