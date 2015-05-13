UPDATE 2-New Mountain Capital's Avantor to buy lab supplies company VWR
* VWR down 3.4 pct premarket (Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
May 13 Glass container maker Owens-Illinois Inc said it would buy Mexican glass maker Vitro SAB de CV's food and beverage glass container business for about $2.15 billion.
The all-cash deal is expected to add to cash flow and earnings per share in the first year after closing, Owens said.
The company said it expects to realize about $30 million in run-rate cost synergies by 2018. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* VWR down 3.4 pct premarket (Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
LONDON, May 5 Britain said on Friday it could introduce a scrappage scheme to get the most polluting cars and vans off its roads and charge some drivers of old vehicles to enter parts of the country, as it strives to improve air quality.