May 13 Glass container maker Owens-Illinois Inc said it would buy Mexican glass maker Vitro SAB de CV's food and beverage glass container business for about $2.15 billion.

The all-cash deal is expected to add to cash flow and earnings per share in the first year after closing, Owens said.

The company said it expects to realize about $30 million in run-rate cost synergies by 2018. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)