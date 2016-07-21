BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexican glass manufacturer Vitro said on Thursday it had agreed to purchase the flat glass unit of U.S. company PPG for around $750 million.
The deal is subject to the normal regulatory approvals, the Mexican firm said in a statement. (Writing by Dave Graham)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.