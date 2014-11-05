BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
STOCKHOLM Nov 5 Vitrolife Ab :
* Vitrolife ab (publ) acquires unisense fertilitech a/s
* The purchase sum amounts on a debt-free basis to 1,980,000 newly issued shares in Vitrolife, and to a cash purchase sum of SEK 90 million
* Vitrolife ab says fertilitech and its subsidiaries had net sales of approximately sek 94 million in 2013 and reported income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of SEK -25 million
* Vitrolife says it is expected transaction will affect vitrolife's ebitda per share negatively in 2014 and 2015 but contribute positively as from 2016
* Combined proforma sales in 2013 for Vitrolife and FertiliTech amounted to SEK 547 million and income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was SEK 90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
